Man robbed in Roanoke County hotel room

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are looking for four people reported to have robbed a man Sunday night.

Police were called about 7 p.m. December 6 to the Knights Inn on Thirlane Road. The victim told officers cour Black males forced their way into his room, hit him with a weapon and took cash and other personal belongings, then left.

The victim sustained superficial injuries, according to police, who say there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.