Man robbed in Roanoke County hotel room

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are looking for four people reported to have robbed a man Sunday night.

Police were called about 7 p.m. December 6 to the Knights Inn on Thirlane Road. The victim told officers cour Black males forced their way into his room, hit him with a weapon and took cash and other personal belongings, then left.

The victim sustained superficial injuries, according to police, who say there is no danger to the public.

