Name released of man killed in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Henry County Sunday.

Police were called at 2:37 a.m. December 6 on A L Philpott Highway just west of Evergreen Drive.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was headed west on the highway when he ran off the left side of the road into the median, hit a guard rail and overturned. Logan Copening, Jr., 43, of Martinsville died at the scene, according to investigators.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.