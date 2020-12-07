New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer reflects on lessons learned in Blacksburg under his father, Frank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WDBJ) - Shane Beamer was officially introduced as South Carolina’s new head football coach on Monday, and it’s taken a long, winding road for him to get the opportunity.

“It’s an absolute honor to be the head football coach here at the University of South Carolina,” said Beamer. “Today is an absolute dream come true.”

Beamer’s name may have given him a start in the coaching profession, but it’s his resume and preparation that earned him his first head job.

It’s a resume that includes carrying and wrapping the headset cables for his dad, Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer, as a teenager in Blacksburg, and has seen the 43-year-old make stops at seven different FBS schools over the last two decades.

“I wanted to be a ball boy and was told, ‘We’ve got ball boys. You are too young to do that.’ I wanted to be a trainer and hand out water and they said, ‘We have people for that. You can’t do that, either.’ So back in the days when headphones still had cords or cables, I got to be the cord carrier. I wanted to do a great job. I was very meticulous. I still am to this day,” Shane Beamer said. “So, I went out in our garage in Blacksburg, Virginia, and got a long extension cord and plugged it into the wall and just walked around the garage practicing with the headset cable because I didn’t want to get out there on Saturday and screw things up.

“I hope I have maintained those qualities since that day of wanting to do a great job and that no detail is too small. I keep quoting from my dad but one thing he used to always say was, ‘Take care of the little things and the big things will follow.’”

It’s an incredibly proud day in the Beamer household, especially for Frank Beamer, who knows his oldest child is made of the right stuff to succeed.

“You have got to care about your players and he does and he shows it,” said the College Football Hall-of-Famer. “You have got to respect your players and he does and he shows it. And then you have to always be truthful with them. I think they know if Shane tells them something, they can believe it.

“Those are the things, I think, when you form your foundation and you build a good, solid foundation, the rest will take care of itself. I can’t tell you how proud we are and he’s going to do a great job.”

