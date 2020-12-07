Pulaski cat euthanized after being shot with arrow

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A cat found in Pulaski shot with an arrow has been euthanized by veterinarians in Christiansburg who said the cat was too badly hurt to save.

The cat was found Sunday; the arrow had narrowly missed its spine, according to Pulaski Police.

Police said the cat was found in the 100 block of Madison Avenue South.

The arrow looked to be youth-sized and a practice tip, according to police.

Anyone with tips that might help the investigation is asked to contact 540-994-8680.

A Pulaski County spokesperson issued the following statement:

The cat was taken to Town and Country in Christiansburg where it was examined and x rays were taken. The arrow had entered into the cat’s shoulder and had gone all the way through the chest cavity. It was determined by the vet that even with surgery to try to remove the arrow, the prognosis was not good. We decided to humanely euthanize the cat to end its suffering.

