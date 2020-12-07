Advertisement

Quick-hitting light snow event moves through

A weak disturbance bring a rain/snow mix early on Monday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
START OF THE WEEK

  • Rain and snow this morning
  • Minimal accumulations and impacts
  • Increasing wind this afternoon

We have an interesting weather set-up for this morning. Temperatures will be hovering around freezing with light moisture pushing through the area. We’ll see a period of light rain/snow across the region with light accumulations likely. It’s not a big system, but the timing is poor as it will move through during the morning commute. Watch for some slick spots early.

A burst of light rain and or snow will move through the region this morning.
A burst of light rain and or snow will move through the region this morning.(WDBJ)

TIMING: Mainly between 3 a.m. until 9 AM.

SNOW CHANCES: Snow chances and accumulation will be a very different story. Mostly rain is likely for locations like Southside with rain changing to snow near 460 and counties to the north. For locations along and west of the Blue Ridge snow is more likely.

MOSTLY RAINTRACE TO A .50″ OF SNOWUP TO AN INCH OR TWO OF SNOW
May have snowflakes mixing at timesAny accumulation in grassy areas and rural roadsAccumulation in grassy areas and rural, secondary roads
DanvilleRoanoke ValleyBlue Ridge Parkway
South BostonBlacksburg & New River ValleyBent Mountain
MartinsvilleSmith Mountain LakeAlleghany Highlands
Charlotte Court HouseBedfordLynchburg & Central VA

TEMPERATURE: This will be the key! Temperatures at the surface will be above or just below freezing. The temperature profile of the atmosphere will also be important.

ACCUMULATIONS: Elevation, location, and ground temperature will also be important. Snow accumulations look to be minimal, but at higher elevations along and West of the Blue Ridge will likely see the highest amounts of an inch or two, especially on grassy surfaces.

Light accumulations are expected.
Light accumulations are expected.(WDBJ)

REST OF THE WEEK

We look to stay cool on Tuesday with a gusty northwest winds. Highs in the 30s to mid 40s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week with highs climbing back into the 50s.

