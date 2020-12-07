Advertisement

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue chief retiring

Roanoke County Fire Chief Steve Simon
Roanoke County Fire Chief Steve Simon(Roanoke County)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Release) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Chief Stephen G. Simon has announced he will retire, effective March 1, 2021.

“I have been blessed to serve the community as a member of the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department, and privileged to have had the opportunity to lead the organization,” said Simon. “I am grateful to the men and women of the Department who provide the exceptional service our citizens have come to expect.”

An interim chief will be named in the coming months.

“Steve has had a long and distinguished career in public service,” said County Administrator Daniel O’Donnell. “He is to be commended for his dedication to the profession and to serving the citizens of Roanoke County. We will miss his leadership and guidance but wish him well in the next phase of life.”

Simon has served as Roanoke County’s Fire & Rescue Chief since July 2015. He began his service with Roanoke County in 1994 as a paramedic/firefighter, and moved up the ranks to chief.

Before joining the county, Simon was a Roanoke City paramedic, but began his career in Prince William County at the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department in 1986. He has also served as adjunct faculty for Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Hampton University and Radford University. He has served on regional, state and federal committees for the betterment of Fire-EMS services for Roanoke County. He also served on the board of the Western Virginia EMS Council for 17 years, representing Roanoke County.

