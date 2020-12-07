Roanoke Fire-EMS suspends search in Roanoke River for missing person until Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Both the land and water search for a missing person, who was swept into the Roanoke River, has been suspended until Wednesday morning.

Saturday night, Roanoke-Fire EMS spent hours at the Roanoke River, after they got a call around 6 p.m. that a person was walking with this shopping cart along low water bridge on Wiley drive, when the fast moving river knocked him into the water.

The shopping cart had a sign in it that reads: Homeless. Crews believe they are searching for a man.

High waters and low visibility proved to be too challenging for the crews, so they suspended the search around 9:30 Saturday night and picked it back up the next morning, only to have to suspend it again later that day due to the same challenges.

Kristen Perdue, the Community Risk Reduction Specialist with Roanoke Fire-EMS, said crews will not continue both their water and land search until Wednesday morning.

“With how high the water is and how murky it is, it is very hard to see what’s underneath, so by Wednesday we’re hoping that the water will recede a little for us to go back in the water and do some searching,” Perdue said.

Roanoke’s Office of Emergency Management is working with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to get more state resources, like a drone, for the search.

“The department of emergency management will provide us with someone to operate a drone, and we’ll fly their drone with our swift water team when they put a boat in the water on Wednesday,” Trevor Shannon, Battalion Chief of Emergency Management and Community Preparedness, said.

Perdue said Roanoke Fire-EMS was hoping to fly that drone on Tuesday, but wind speed will make it too difficult.

The department has not yet confirmed the missing person’s identity.

