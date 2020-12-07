Advertisement

Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir hosts virtual holiday concert

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local children’s choir is finding creative ways to bring the community the sounds of the season this year.

The pandemic forced the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir to re-imagine its rehearsals and concerts.

They took to zoom and hosted a few practices outdoors over the last several months.

Now they are getting ready to showcase all their hard work in a virtual performance, set to go live this Sunday on YouTube.

“That’s what I want to teach the children too, is that when life gives you lemons make lemonade and if things aren’t going right then just figure out a way to make things as best as possible in that situation. And that’s really what we are doing and we are really having fun doing it” Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Director Kim Davidson said.

Davidson the pandemic and these virtual rehearsals gave them new opportunities and for the first time their holiday concert will feature an alumni choir and a family choir.

The virtual concert will be published Sunday at 7 p.m. You can find a link to the performance on the choir’s website.

