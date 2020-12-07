Advertisement

Shane Beamer Introduced as South Carolina Head Coach

43 Year Old Accepts First Head Coaching Job
By Travis Wells
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Columbia, SC. (WDBJ) -Shane Beamer has spent the last 20 plus years as an assistant coach in college football, working at 7 different FBS schools, but now Beamer gets his chance at being the big whistle at South Carolina, where he spent four seasons under Steve Spurrier.

Beamer is the son of College Football Hall of Famer, Frank Beamer, one of the winningest coaches in the game. Beamer said on Monday, that “it’s a dream come true.”

