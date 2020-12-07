Advertisement

Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there

Had enough of Tennessee winter? The State of Hawaii says it will buy round trip plane tickets for remote workers to temporarily move there.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN/WVLT) - Had enough of Tennessee winter? The State of Hawaii says it will buy round trip plane tickets for remote workers to temporarily move there.

The state launched the temporary residency program called “Movers and Shakers” in November which will also offer deep discounts on hotels.

Hawaii wants out of state remote workers to live and work there for at least 30 days while contributing to the state’s economy.

50 people will initially be chosen to participate, then applicants will be accepted on a rolling basis. The first group of applicants has until December 15 to apply.

To be accepted you must be a remote worker and at least 18-years-old. Anyone accepted into the program must also be willing to commit a few hours each week to volunteering for a non-profit.

