Amid rising cases, VDH changes tracing guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For months now, if you’ve been infected with COVID-19, you can expect to hear from a contact tracer. These are the thousands of health workers charged with finding the source of COVID-19 infections in the Commonwealth.

Now, infection numbers are so high, that VDH is having to change who those contact tracers will be reaching out to.

In a release sent out Monday afternoon, the department says districts may begin prioritizing those who are most at risk, who may be involved with a major outbreak, or those who live in “congregate living facilities,” like nursing homes, among other things.

The change means that people can no longer expect to hear from VDH if they’ve been infected, or been in close contact with someone who is.

The announcement comes just days after the Mount Rogers Health District said it would be asking people infected with the virus to notify anyone they may have come into contact with, a job formerly handled by contact tracers.

“The surge is definitely there,” said state health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. “We have more cases now than we had in the spring.”

Monday night, Oliver, alongside the governor and other top health officials, addressed the current state of the pandemic, and the long-awaited vaccine.

“We could wind up with this vaccine being shipped to us by this weekend, or the beginning of next week,” he said.

Oliver said it will still be mid-summer before all Virginians have access to the vaccine, but the most vulnerable, including health care workers and nursing home residents, will receive it much sooner.

“We are planning on doing that close to 500,000 vaccinations by the end of December,” he said.

