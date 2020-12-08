Advertisement

Arrest made in break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field before taking on the Kansas City...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police arrested a man Monday they say broke into a mansion owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch while no one else was in the home.

Police in Brookline, just outside Boston, responded to the home around 6 a.m. after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.

Officers found 34-year-old Zanini Cineus lying on a couch in the basement while no one was home. Brady and his family moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

Cineus pleaded not guilty Monday to trespassing and breaking and entering charges during his arraignment in Brookline District Court, according to prosecutors. He was held in custody pending a competency evaluation on Tuesday. Cineus’ lawyer didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

The former Rhode Island resident, whose last known address was in Brockton, Massachusetts, was charged last year with stealing a signed Brady jersey from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame that had been valued at around $10,000. At the time, he was ordered to stay away from Gillette Stadium, where the team’s hall of fame is located, the Boston Herald reports.

Brady’s 12,112-square-foot (1,125 square meters) mansion on 5 acres (2 hectares) is for sale but is an off-market listing, so the exact asking price is unclear, The Boston Globe reported this month. It had mostly recently been listed at $33.9 million.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix is expected on Monday morning.
Quick-hitting light snow event Monday
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead near home in Franklin County
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Search efforts suspended after person swept away near Roanoke River
Courtesy Gregory Scott
Pilot makes emergency landing in South Boston
Virginia adds more than 3K COVID cases for second straight day, percentage of positive tests up to 10.6

Latest News

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (Photo: WDBJ)
Herring warns against COVID vaccine scams
Rustburg Shell Armed Robbery
Suspects wanted after armed robbery of Shell gas station in Campbell County
Tarsha Joyner works on decorating cookies Monday.
Lynchburg baker uses lifelong strength to persevere through difficulties
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Keith Long
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Keith Long