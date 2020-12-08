Advertisement

Blacksburg town council to discuss gun ban in public buildings and events

The town council is set to discuss an ordinance that could prohibit gun’s in public places.
The town council is set to discuss an ordinance that could prohibit gun’s in public places.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s town council is set to discuss an ordinance prohibiting gun’s in public places.

Council members say if it passes it will not allow firearms at town held events, meetings or public buildings.

People will not be allowed to bring open or concealed carried firearms.

“I think what this council is trying to work through is how we can make our citizens and our constituents feel comfortable in the environment they should be in.”

The council set a public hearing for the ordinance January 12, 2021.

To learn more about the ordinance, you can visit Blacksburg’s town council website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: New-case count and hospitalizations drop, percentage of positive new-case tests rises
Body found near fast food restaurant identified; no foul play suspected
Man robbed in Roanoke County hotel room

Latest News

Governor Northam signs a document giving Virginia's electoral votes to Joe Biden and Kamala...
Biden/Harris get Virginia’s electoral votes; Northam’s signing makes it official
Del. Jennifer Carroll-Foy, D-Prince William, listens to debate during the House session at the...
Carroll Foy resigns from House to focus on governor’s race
Governor Northam Signs Breonna's Law
Governor Northam signs “Breonna’s Law”
Roanoke County Fire Chief Steve Simon
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue chief retiring