Blacksburg town council to discuss gun ban in public buildings and events

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s town council is set to discuss an ordinance prohibiting gun’s in public places.

Council members say if it passes it will not allow firearms at town held events, meetings or public buildings.

People will not be allowed to bring open or concealed carried firearms.

“I think what this council is trying to work through is how we can make our citizens and our constituents feel comfortable in the environment they should be in.”

The council set a public hearing for the ordinance January 12, 2021.

To learn more about the ordinance, you can visit Blacksburg’s town council website.

