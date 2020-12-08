Blustery and cold conditions continue today

Another week disturbance pushes through the region this morning triggering snow showers in the mountains of WV and far southwest Virginia. Our gusty wind wind continues keeping feel like temperatures stuck in the 20s and 30s. Our nice sunshine continues through Friday with our next chance of rain moving in this weekend.

TUESDAY

Clear and cold conditions are expected this morning. Winds will continue to be gusty and wind chills will be in the teen and 20s. We’ll keep gusty winds throughout the day, especially in the higher elevations. Even with sunny skies, highs barely reach the low to mid 40s with the feel like temperature remaining in the 20s and 30s.

Winds pick up and continue in the morning. (Grey)

Gusty winds continue on Tuesday. (Grey)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

A dry stretch of weather is expected through the end of the week as temperatures begin warming near/above normal by Thursday. Highs climb to the low 50s with overnight lows staying near freezing.

THE WEEKEND

Our next cold front should arrive over the weekend delivering a chance of showers late Saturday into early Sunday. We could see increasing sunshine late Sunday along with the return of the windy and cooler conditions. We’ll have a better idea on the timing of showers as we get closer, but neither day appears to be a washout.