Carroll Foy resigns from House to focus on governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy is resigning her seat to focus on her bid to be Virginia’s next governor.

The two-term lawmaker who represents Prince William and Stafford counties announced her resignation Tuesday in a bid to help distinguish herself among a crowded Democratic field for governor.

By resigning her seat, Carroll Foy won’t be barred from fundraising during next year’s legislative session. Her campaign said in a statement that the extra time fundraising will give her the best chance to “take on entrenched career politicians like Terry McAuliffe.”

