Central Virginia Community College announces grant to fund regional career and technical education academy

Central Virginia Community College announced a $400,000 grant from GO Virginia Tuesday to create a regional career and technical education academy.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Central Virginia Community College announced a grant Tuesday to further education in the region.

That $400,000 grant from GO Virginia will fund a regional career and technical education academy.

That academy will offer a few programs of study including health care, information technology and manufacturing.

CVCC says they plan to partner with local high schools for dual enrollment classes.

They say the academy will help place people into in-demand areas of work.

“All of the career fields that are just in dire need of a trained employee pool. So essentially this has been a need for years,” said Chris Bryant, vice president of institutional advancement.

They plan to offer courses beginning next fall.

