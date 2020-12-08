Advertisement

Covington dancers accept burpee challenge

By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, some young dancers are making some different moves.

The clogging class at Patsy’s Dance Studio accepted the challenge from State Police Trooper Barry Schell to complete three-thousand burpees during the month of December.

They posted a video of themselves doing the burpees last week, and when Trooper Schell saw the video he decided he wanted to come do the exercises with them.

He issued the challenge to be actively involved with area youth and to promote wellness and physical fitness especially during the pandemic when most children aren’t able to continue with their normal activities.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: New-case count and hospitalizations drop, percentage of positive new-case tests rises
Body found near fast food restaurant identified; no foul play suspected
Man robbed in Roanoke County hotel room