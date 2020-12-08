Covington dancers accept burpee challenge

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, some young dancers are making some different moves.

The clogging class at Patsy’s Dance Studio accepted the challenge from State Police Trooper Barry Schell to complete three-thousand burpees during the month of December.

They posted a video of themselves doing the burpees last week, and when Trooper Schell saw the video he decided he wanted to come do the exercises with them.

He issued the challenge to be actively involved with area youth and to promote wellness and physical fitness especially during the pandemic when most children aren’t able to continue with their normal activities.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.