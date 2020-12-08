Advertisement

Danville accepts $15 million check from Caesars

The city of Danville accepts a $15 million development check from Caesars Virginia.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials from Caesars Virginia LLC presented the City of Danville with a $15 million check Tuesday.

The payment is part of the city’s development agreement with Caesars Virginia, following last month’s passage of the casino referendum allowing a casino to be built in Danville.

Mayor Alonzo Jones accepted the check on behalf of the city.

“Today, we take another step forward in our partnership with Caesars Virginia,” Jones said. “City Council and city staff worked diligently in negotiations with Caesars Virginia to get the best possible outcome for our citizens and bring much-needed revenue. This payment is evidence of that effort, and we look forward to working with Caesars Virginia as this project advances from stage to stage.”

