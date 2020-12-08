Advertisement

First to break sound barrier, Air Force legend Gen. Chuck Yeager dies at 97

Yeager grew up in Hamlin, West Virginia
Famous U.S. test pilot Chuck Yeager poses in front of the Piper Cheyenne 400 LS plane at the...
Famous U.S. test pilot Chuck Yeager poses in front of the Piper Cheyenne 400 LS plane at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, on which he broke several world speed records, June 4, 1985. Yeager was the first pilot to break the sound barrier. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)(Michel Lipchitz | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ) - General Chuck Yeager, the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, has died at the age of 97, according to his wife Victoria on Twitter.

Charles Edward Yeager was born February 13, 1923 in Myra, West Virginia and grew up in Hamlin. He was in the United States Air Force from 1941-1975, earning the title of Brigadier General.

His flight of a Bell-X1 rocket plane at a speed of Mach 1.06 to become the first ever to break the sound barrier hit the history books on October 14, 1947 following a trip over the Mojave Desert.

General Yeager was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985 from the sitting Commander In Chief, Ronald Reagan.

Yeager’s resume includes the following (according to CNN):

“-Trained many of the Gemini, Mercury and Apollo astronauts at the Air Force Aerospace Research Pilots School.

-During World War II, Yeager shot down over a dozen German planes. He is credited twice with shooting down more than four planes in one day: October 12 and November 27, 1944.

-Flew combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

-Created a foundation which helps finance youth pilot programs and college scholarships.”

