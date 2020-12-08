First to break sound barrier, Air Force legend Gen. Chuck Yeager dies at 97

(WDBJ) - General Chuck Yeager, the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, has died at the age of 97, according to his wife Victoria on Twitter.

Charles Edward Yeager was born February 13, 1923 in Myra, West Virginia and grew up in Hamlin. He was in the United States Air Force from 1941-1975, earning the title of Brigadier General.

His flight of a Bell-X1 rocket plane at a speed of Mach 1.06 to become the first ever to break the sound barrier hit the history books on October 14, 1947 following a trip over the Mojave Desert.

General Yeager was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985 from the sitting Commander In Chief, Ronald Reagan.

Yeager’s resume includes the following (according to CNN):

“-Trained many of the Gemini, Mercury and Apollo astronauts at the Air Force Aerospace Research Pilots School.

-During World War II, Yeager shot down over a dozen German planes. He is credited twice with shooting down more than four planes in one day: October 12 and November 27, 1944.

-Flew combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

-Created a foundation which helps finance youth pilot programs and college scholarships.”

