Giles County schools switch to 100% virtual learning

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County Public Schools will switch to 100% virtual learning as of December 9.

According to a school district release, this is “Due to the continued challenges of finding coverage for classes within the school buildings and the increase in the number of cases through community spread.”

The switch will be in effect until January 4, when schools will return to their current schedule, which is PreK–3rd grade attending in-person four days a week and the Hybrid Schedule for 4th–12th grades.

Meal delivery will have a revised schedule:

3-day meal bags will be delivered Thursday (December 10) using the limited routes posted on the district website.

Next week, 2-week meal bags will be distributed Wednesday, December 16, at the following schools for pickup only: NHS, GHS, and EEMS from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meal delivery schedules for January will be announced the last week in December.

