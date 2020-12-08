Health director urges people to hunker down ahead of holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Communities need to hunker down through the holidays in hopes of curbing the trends in COVID data, according to the Roanoke Alleghany Health Districts’ director.

“It’s everywhere and I think the safest thing for everyone to do is assume everyone around you has COVID and act accordingly,” Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

In the Roanoke Alleghany Health District, there are currently more than 1,186 active cases.

The total case count since the beginning of the pandemic is nearing 10,000, which includes probable and confirmed cases.

“We think that it is a better estimate of the actual amount of disease we are seeing in our community,” Morrow said.

Families need to stay focused in what Morrow says could be the most challenging period of the pandemic.

“We will all be better off, if we can just hunker down, stay at home as much as we possibly can,” she said.

If everyone does their part, the district will be able to inch even closer toward the light at the end of the tunnel, Morrow said.

“Starting next week there will be weekly shipments of vaccines and those numbers are expected to increase relatively quickly,” she said.

The hope is that health care workers and long-term care facility residents will soon be protected with those immunizations coming to the area.

Morrow said the health department hopes to have immunization clinics for those group sometime in January or February.

