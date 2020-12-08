JP’s Toy Drive expands into Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Strasburg youth has seen his desire to help become a massive toy drive.

A few years ago, JP Lindsay wanted to help other kids who weren’t getting toys for Christmas. His effort has spawned a program that now has helped kids not only in his area, but now is reaching out to Rockbridge County, where his dad is from.

”We started reaching out, and a couple friends down there helped me. You know, lifelong born and raised there, so I got a lot of friends,” Larry Lindsay, J.P.’s Dad, said. “Now I’ve got like 15 drop off locations: the Lexington police department, the Buena Vista, the fire departments, the sheriff’s department, Lee Hi Travel Plaza.”

They’re taking contributions of toys and cash to buy more. You can find them on Facebook at JP’s Toy Drive.

