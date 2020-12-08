Kroger offers rapid COVID antibody tests

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger Pharmacies is giving patients the option to see if they may have had coronavirus by testing for COVID antibodies.

With a simple finger prick and a little patience, people can find out if they have the antibodies for the virus.

This rapid test is not for people who think they are sick with coronavirus; instead it could give more insight into someone’s recent health history.

“If you possibly had symptoms of COVID-19 a couple of months ago and you’re wondering whether or not you may have had the virus that causes COVID-19, this is a simple way to find out if you have the presence of the antibodies,” Kroger Pharmacy Health and Wellness Coordinator Leah Boardwine said.

The tests take about 15 minutes to process results and cost about $25.

