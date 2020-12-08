Lynchburg baker uses lifelong strength to persevere through difficulties

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It starts with mixing ingredients and adding just the right amount of colors to get the perfect frosting.

“This, if you ask me, is the best treat shop in town,” said Tarsha Joyner, Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats owner.

Joyner is well known in Lynchburg for her sweet treats and Food Network appearances.

What isn’t well known is how she got to where she is now.

“When I was young, and it started from before I can even really remember everything, my mom was mentally ill and my dad was AWOL. So whenever my mom got sick, we would end up in foster care,” said Joyner.

Joyner says that beginning path in life was not always pretty.

She says it led to a lot of bad situations.

“I remember one time we had to go to court because they discovered that one of the foster kids who was about 17 at the time - he was molesting myself and my sister,” said Joyner.

But how does someone stay positive while facing so many challenges?

“The one thing that has stuck with me my entire life is my religion, my faith. And the one thing that gets me through every day is prayers. I pray about everything,” said Joyner.

Joyner says it’s those convictions and a no-excuses mentality that keep her going.

She wants to keep delivering products to her customers even during a pandemic.

“If this is the normalcy that they are looking for, I want to be here because everything else is chaos. We can’t make excuses and just quit. We can’t do that,” said Joyner.

For her it’s about always seeking joy no matter the situation.

“There’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” said Joyner.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.