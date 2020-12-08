Male shot, taken to hospital in Monday after shooting along Otey Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound Monday evening in the 2500 block of Otey Street.

According to the Lynchburg PD, authorities responded shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired and immediately gave aid to the male victim before he was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

It is unknown if there is any link between this malicious wounding and the apartment complex murder this afternoon.

Anyone with helpful tips can call Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.