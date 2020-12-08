Man arrested for allegedly giving drugs to woman who died

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged a man as part of an investigation into the death of a woman who died after being given drugs.

Joshua Allen, 36, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance as the investigation continues.

November 27, a family member called 911 to report the woman, 29, was unresponsive. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released.

Danville Police said evidence indicated Allen had given heroin to the woman, and her death was likely a result of the drug use.

Allen surrendered to police and was released on bond.

Danville Police and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will review the possibility of more charges once the medical examiner’s report is complete.

In a release, Danville Police said, “Anyone suffering from addiction and seeking emergency assistance can seek help from any officer, go to SOVAH emergency room, or contact Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services 24 hours a day at 434-793-4922. Anyone with information in this case please contact us at 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.”

