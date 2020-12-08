Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly giving drugs to woman who died

Mugshot of Joshua Allen, arrested after the death of a woman to whom he allegedly gave heroin
Mugshot of Joshua Allen, arrested after the death of a woman to whom he allegedly gave heroin(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged a man as part of an investigation into the death of a woman who died after being given drugs.

Joshua Allen, 36, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance as the investigation continues.

November 27, a family member called 911 to report the woman, 29, was unresponsive. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released.

Danville Police said evidence indicated Allen had given heroin to the woman, and her death was likely a result of the drug use.

Allen surrendered to police and was released on bond.

Danville Police and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will review the possibility of more charges once the medical examiner’s report is complete.

In a release, Danville Police said, “Anyone suffering from addiction and seeking emergency assistance can seek help from any officer, go to SOVAH emergency room, or contact Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services 24 hours a day at 434-793-4922. Anyone with information in this case please contact us at 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: New-case count and hospitalizations drop, percentage of positive new-case tests rises
Body found near fast food restaurant identified; no foul play suspected
Man robbed in Roanoke County hotel room

Latest News

The school board says managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in schools has not been easy.
Giles County schools switch to 100% virtual learning
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Photo of Sarah Jamison, killed in Lynchburg in 1988
Victim’s family unhappy about parole approval for 1988 killer of Lynchburg girl
Del. Jennifer Carroll-Foy, D-Prince William, listens to debate during the House session at the...
Carroll Foy resigns from House to focus on governor’s race