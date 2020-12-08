N.C. Gov. Cooper issues modified ‘State at Home’ as COVID-19 trends get worse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper announced new restrictions Tuesday as North Carolina continues to see record-high coronavirus numbers.

The governor announced that a modified stay-at-home order, Executive Order 181, will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

“This modified stay at home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays,” Cooper said.

Cooper said the order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Most businesses will be required to close by 10 p.m. and onsite alcohol sales must end at 9 p.m.

Cooper said these restrictions will last until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

