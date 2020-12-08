Advertisement

N.C. Gov. Cooper issues modified ‘State at Home’ as COVID-19 trends get worse

“This modified stay at home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays,” Cooper said.
Roy Cooper (Source: Roy Cooper)
Roy Cooper (Source: Roy Cooper)(Roy Cooper)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper announced new restrictions Tuesday as North Carolina continues to see record-high coronavirus numbers.

The governor announced that a modified stay-at-home order, Executive Order 181, will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

“This modified stay at home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays,” Cooper said.

Cooper said the order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

[ Frequently Asked Questions on Executive Order 181 ]

Most businesses will be required to close by 10 p.m. and onsite alcohol sales must end at 9 p.m.

Cooper said these restrictions will last until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: New-case count and hospitalizations drop, percentage of positive new-case tests rises
Body found near fast food restaurant identified; no foul play suspected
Man robbed in Roanoke County hotel room

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
COVID-19 aid in balance as McConnell pushes smaller deal
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
UK starts virus campaign with a shot watched round the world
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team