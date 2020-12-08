Nelson County Broadband Authority approves partnership for universal internet access

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents across Nelson County know the struggles of reliable internet access.

In a special called meeting Tuesday, the Nelson County Broadband Authority may have solved that issue.

“It’s huge. It’s absolutely massive and for us to be on the forefront of that is really critical,” said Jesse Rutherford, broadband authority chairman.

Rutherford is talking about the agreement they made with Firefly Fiber Broadband Tuesday.

The county will get universal internet access from Firefly.

It’s a move Rutherford says will open up many new paths.

“It’s the silk road to your living room. Now you’re able to operate your business from your living room. You’re able to get an education - an Ivy League education - from your bedroom. It means that you can now go to get diagnosed by your doctor effectively without having to leave your home,” said Rutherford.

That expansion will take some time to fully come into effect.

Although work from other projects have already kick started the process, the road to completion will take a few years.

“It’s truly universal service and we’ll have that built out by 2024 to everyone,” said Gary Wood, Firefly Fiber Broadband president.

Wood says the company will use poles and underground areas to connect the fiber.

For Rutherford, the time and investment is worth the end goal of getting internet access for all.

“I can’t be more excited for the opportunity to see us go - honestly not into the 21st century, but the 22nd. We are going above and beyond,” said Rutherford.

The agreement will cost $1.25 million.

