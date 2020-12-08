New animal sanctuary in Bedford County rescues dozens of farm animals, welcomes visitors

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new animal farm sanctuary that’s grown from a couple of sheep to more than 40 animals in less than a year. At Butterfly Field Farm in Bedford County all of the animals have been rescued from various unpleasant circumstances like hoarding or euthanization.

All is quiet first thing in the morning on the farm, but the silence doesn’t last long, especially at breakfast time.

Soon there is a chaotic chorus of roosters crowing, pigs snorting through their food and cows mooing hello.

“These animals can tell time,” owner, Tara Kamprath said. “They know when their stomachs are growling. They’re pretty vocal when they want to eat.”

Within the last year, they’ve welcomed all kinds of animals like their very first family of sheep.

“That was really an exciting day because that was kind of our inauguration,” Kamprath said.

They also have cows, donkeys, goats, pigs, and even miniature horses. In total there are 43 animals that call Butterfly Field Farm home and 9-year-old twins Sophie and Jessie can name every single one of them!

“Pooh Bear, Wilbur, Rocky, Creed, Joe, Barbara, Snow White, Cupcake, Nala, Tigger, Mittens, Rosie, Charlie, Lilly, Jerry, Suzy, Louisa, Benji, Mrs. Potts, Milo Otis, Sapphire, Raven, Batman, Robin, Yin and Yang,” they recite together.

Plus there’s the cows, Maggie and Penny, and a whole flock of chickens!

All of the animals were rescued from one bad scenario or another.

“If they don’t have an owner that takes care of them, they wind up having a situation where they’ll get euthanized; they’ll get slaughtered; they’ll get harvested for meat,” Kamprath said.

However, if you’d asked her four years ago, if this is what she thought her family would be doing, she’d tell you absolutely not! The Kampraths never anticipated leaving their home in Florida to move to southwest Virginia.

“I tell people if I would have known just how awesome Bedford was we would have moved here a lot sooner than we did four years ago,” Kamprath said.

Nor did they think that move would also entail creating an animal sanctuary on their 12 acres of land.

“It just kind of emerged and just seemed like a chapter we were meant to start,” she explained.

Each animal comes with a story that makes them even more endearing.

“My favorite is Jerry,” Jessie Kamprath said about one of the donkeys. “He and his mother were rescued weeks, maybe even days, before being slaughtered.”

And it’s those stories the Kampraths want to share to educate people on the importance of taking caring of all animals.

“We just love people to come out and take a look around and experience what we have with everything we got,” Kamprath said. “We really enjoy showing people around, introducing them to the animals, and the animals love new people.”

Jessie and Sophie also help their parents promote a healthy vegan/vegetarian lifestyle.

“When I know that we’re getting a new animal that has challenges in life, I just feel like we’re giving that animal a new opportunity to turn its life around,” Jessie Kamprath said.

“They’re not just food or sources of meat or diary,” Sophie Kamprath said. “They’re animals that should be loved like any other human on this earth.”

And just like its name entails, Butterfly Field Farm is chance for each of these animals start a new chapter of their own.

“It just seems like this is what we were always meant to do, providing them a forever home honestly,” Kamprath laughed.

Visit Butterfly Field Farm to learn more about the 501(c)(3) non-profit and schedule your visit today.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.