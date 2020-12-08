Omni-Homestead prepares for the holiday season

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The snow machines are on at the Omni-Homestead resort.

“Yeah, we’re about 15 hours in on the snowmaking so far,” James DeBoe, the Omni-Homestead’s Director of Recreation, said. “We’ve put about three-quarters of a million gallons through the guns, and we’re looking forward to putting a whole lot more through.”

You’d think that would be a lot of snow, but there’s a lot of ski slopes there, which means social distancing won’t be a problem.

“It’s going to be one of the easiest places to social distance, that’s for sure,” DeBoe said.

Down at the hotel, things get a little closer, but they’ve been putting plans into action.

“It is a bit of a challenge, but we constantly look at: what are the CDC guidelines, what’s the latest from the state of Virginia, and can we combine those and make a safe but fun holiday experience?” said Director of Marketing Lynn Swann.

Including holiday-themed stickers to help guests keep their distance, but despite COVID, they say they’re hearing from families that come here every Christmas.

“It’s just comforting and familiar to them,” Swann said. “And they feel like they come back here and it’s like coming home.”

Meaning, even in the year of corona virus, some holiday joy can be found.

“This will not be the traditional Great Hall filled with people type of holiday,” said Swann. “But it’s still going to be a holiday with a lot of guests here, just enjoying, relaxing, maybe just even having a hot cocoa by the fire.”

