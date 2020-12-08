Police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday afternoon in Pittsylvania County.

Police were called at 12:48 p.m. to Cane Creek Parkway at Morgan Olson Way. A tractor trailer and a car had collided, leading both to catch fire, according to police.

There is one confirmed death.

