Advertisement

Surprise! Washington ends Pittsburgh’s perfect season with 23-17 victory Monday

Washington quarterback Alex Smith passed for 296 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Logan Thomas in the fourth quarter that tied the game.
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates with running back Peyton Barber...
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates with running back Peyton Barber (34) after taking a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Will Graves
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ run at perfection is over.

Washington rallied from a 14-point deficit to stun Pittsburgh 23-17 to drop the Steelers to 11-1 on the season. Washington quarterback Alex Smith passed for 296 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Logan Thomas in the fourth quarter that tied the game.

Dustin Hopkins kicked a field goal with just over 2 minutes left to put Washington ahead to stay. Pittsburgh missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth with the loss.

Washington won its third straight and stayed tied with the New York Giants for the top spot in the NFC East at 5-7.

Most Read

A wintry mix is expected on Monday morning.
Quick-hitting light snow event Monday
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead near home in Franklin County
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Search efforts suspended after person swept away near Roanoke River
Courtesy Gregory Scott
Pilot makes emergency landing in South Boston
Virginia adds more than 3K COVID cases for second straight day, percentage of positive tests up to 10.6

Latest News

Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer reflects on lessons learned in Blacksburg under his father, Frank
Clemson' Trevor Lawrence runs for a 17-yard touchdown past Virginia Tech's Brion Murray during...
No. 4 Clemson beats Va. Tech, sets up Notre Dame rematch
Courtesy WVIR
UVA football defeats Boston College, 43-32
Logo-University of Virginia
UVA men’s basketball slips by Kent State, 71-64 after OT