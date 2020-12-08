Advertisement

Suspects wanted after armed robbery of Shell gas station in Campbell County

Anyone with helpful tips can call 434-332-9574
Rustburg Shell Armed Robbery
Rustburg Shell Armed Robbery(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating suspects in an armed robbery at the Shell gas station located at 22453 Timberlake Road.

Anyone with helpful tips can call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix is expected on Monday morning.
Quick-hitting light snow event Monday
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead near home in Franklin County
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Search efforts suspended after person swept away near Roanoke River
Courtesy Gregory Scott
Pilot makes emergency landing in South Boston
Virginia adds more than 3K COVID cases for second straight day, percentage of positive tests up to 10.6

Latest News

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (Photo: WDBJ)
Herring warns against COVID vaccine scams
Tarsha Joyner works on decorating cookies Monday.
Lynchburg baker uses lifelong strength to persevere through difficulties
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Keith Long
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Keith Long
Cleanup Of Area Snow December 7 2020
Cleanup Of Area Snow December 7 2020