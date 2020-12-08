Suspects wanted after armed robbery of Shell gas station in Campbell County

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating suspects in an armed robbery at the Shell gas station located at 22453 Timberlake Road.

Anyone with helpful tips can call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.