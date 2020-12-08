US Marshals looking for man wanted on kidnapping, assault and other charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The US Marshals Office is asking police agencies to be on the lookout for a man wanted on a variety of charges by several jurisdictions.

Kenneth Younce II is wanted by the Pulaski and Giles county sheriff’s offices for kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault and failure to appear for the grand larceny of an auto. Montgomery County is looking for him because of charges including failure to appear for possession of a weapon by a felon, grand larceny and forgery.

The US Marshals Office says Younce is 5′8″ and 221 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, and he has multiple marks/scars/tattoos.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the US Marshals Office at 877-926-8332.

