Advertisement

US Marshals looking for man wanted on kidnapping, assault and other charges

Photo of Kenneth Younce II, wanted by multiple jurisdictions
Photo of Kenneth Younce II, wanted by multiple jurisdictions(US Marshals Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The US Marshals Office is asking police agencies to be on the lookout for a man wanted on a variety of charges by several jurisdictions.

Kenneth Younce II is wanted by the Pulaski and Giles county sheriff’s offices for kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault and failure to appear for the grand larceny of an auto. Montgomery County is looking for him because of charges including failure to appear for possession of a weapon by a felon, grand larceny and forgery.

The US Marshals Office says Younce is 5′8″ and 221 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, and he has multiple marks/scars/tattoos.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the US Marshals Office at 877-926-8332.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: New-case count and hospitalizations drop, percentage of positive new-case tests rises
Body found near fast food restaurant identified; no foul play suspected
Man robbed in Roanoke County hotel room

Latest News

The city of Danville accepts a $15 million development check from Caesars Virginia.
Danville accepts $15 million check from Caesars
The school board says managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in schools has not been easy.
Giles County schools switch to 100% virtual learning
Mugshot of Joshua Allen, arrested after the death of a woman to whom he allegedly gave heroin
Man arrested for allegedly giving drugs to woman who died
Tuesday Midday Forecast