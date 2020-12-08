Virtual ceremony honors Virginians who died in attack on Pearl Harbor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual ceremony honoring Virginians who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor went online this year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the observance would include a public ceremony at the memorial in Richmond. But on Monday morning, a virtual event paid tribute to the 36 Virginians who died during the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

Clay Mountcastle is the Director of the Virginia War Memorial.

“Every December 7th, we like to stop for a few minutes, remember those Virginians who paid the ultimate sacrifice on December 7th, remember what Pearl Harbor meant not only for America, but for Virginia,” he said.

The virtual observance also included items from the War Memorial archives, including a letter from Augusta County native John Hildebrand, who had enlisted in the Navy as a 17-year-old in 1940 and died during the attack.

