Advertisement

Virtual ceremony honors Virginians who died in attack on Pearl Harbor

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack. The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the ceremony to the public and livestreaming it instead.(AP Photo, File)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual ceremony honoring Virginians who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor went online this year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the observance would include a public ceremony at the memorial in Richmond. But on Monday morning, a virtual event paid tribute to the 36 Virginians who died during the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

Clay Mountcastle is the Director of the Virginia War Memorial.

“Every December 7th, we like to stop for a few minutes, remember those Virginians who paid the ultimate sacrifice on December 7th, remember what Pearl Harbor meant not only for America, but for Virginia,” he said.

The virtual observance also included items from the War Memorial archives, including a letter from Augusta County native John Hildebrand, who had enlisted in the Navy as a 17-year-old in 1940 and died during the attack.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix is expected on Monday morning.
Quick-hitting light snow event Monday
Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man found dead near home in Franklin County
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Search efforts suspended after person swept away near Roanoke River
Courtesy Gregory Scott
Pilot makes emergency landing in South Boston
Virginia adds more than 3K COVID cases for second straight day, percentage of positive tests up to 10.6

Latest News

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates with running back Peyton Barber...
Surprise! Washington ends Pittsburgh’s perfect season with 23-17 victory Monday
School funding in the spotlight as state lawmakers gather with the Roanoke City School Board...
COVID concerns include funding for public schools
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (Photo: WDBJ)
Herring warns against COVID vaccine scams
Rustburg Shell Armed Robbery
Suspects wanted after armed robbery of Shell gas station in Campbell County