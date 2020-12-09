Advertisement

2 hospitalized, 3 trapped, 2 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says

A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a...
A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings.(Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Two workers are hospitalized, three workers are trapped and two are unaccounted for in the collapse of a power plant in southwest Ohio, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX reported that the collapse occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

Multiple rescue crews remain on scene searching for the other workers with more crews on the way, the sheriff said.

Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue Task Force is part of that response, dispatchers confirm.

Adams County requested their assistance, and Hamilton County dispatchers said they paged task force members to go shortly after 9 a.m.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance are heading to the scene as well, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor.

“It could be some time before I will have any further information,” said the spokesman, Scott Allen.

If OSHA launches an investigation, they will determine if work at the time of the collapse complied with all federal rules.

They typically interview all potential witnesses, employees and employers as they work to determine if all OSHA standards and regulations were followed.

OSHA has up to six months by law to complete their investigation. If regulations were violated, they can impose fines.

A final report is then available to the public.

U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation: “Please join me in praying for the safety of all those involved.”

The Killen Station opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018, along with another big coal-fire plant near the Ohio River in Adams County, J.M. Stuart, in response to declining market conditions, according to Dayton Power & Light.

Killen Station was a 618 megawatt facility co-owned by AES Ohio Gen and Vistra Energy with a coal-fired generating unit and combustion turbine, the utility said in a news release when the facility closed.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
Photo of Sarah Jamison, killed in Lynchburg in 1988
Victim’s family unhappy about parole approval for 1988 killer of Lynchburg girl
COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive new-case tests still rising
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Roy Cooper (Source: Roy Cooper)
N.C. Gov. Cooper issues modified ‘State at Home’ as COVID-19 trends get worse

Latest News

FILE - Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, updates reporters at...
Biden announces pick for Pentagon chief
Roanoke and Virginia crews continue the search for a man swept away
Search back underway for man swept away in Roanoke River
FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
National law firm chosen for civil rights probe at VMI
COVID-19 vaccines are within sight in the United States! Scientists continue making progress in...
EXPLAINER: Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived
Charlene Goad won the top prize in the Jewel 7s game.
Henry County woman wins top lottery prize while looking for pet lizard a snack