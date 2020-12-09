Advertisement

Appeal denied for convicted killer of Blacksburg girl

(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Supreme Court of Virginia has denied a petition for appeal for a woman convicted for her role in the killing of a Blacksburg girl.

In April 2020, an appeals court affirmed a lower court’s conviction of Natalie Keepers for her role in the 2016 murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell.

Her lawyer, David Hargett, then filed an appeal with the Virginia Supreme Court.

He told WDBJ7 Wednesday that they are considering other options, “including the possibility of an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on the significant constitutional questions of interrogation techniques and the right to a fair and impartial jury.”

A jury found Keepers guilty of accessory before the fact of first-degree murder, and she was sentenced to 45 years.

Forty years of the sentence were on the count of accessory before the fact, and five for concealing a body.

But Keepers was not the only person to have a hand in the death of the teenager.

David Eisenhauer was tried and sentenced in 2018 to 50 years in prison and 25 additional served on probation for Lovell’s murder, abduction and concealing a dead body.

Lovell’s body was found just over the state line in North Carolina. A medical examiner testified that she had 14 stab wounds, including a lethal wound to her neck.

