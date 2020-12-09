Ban on handheld devices while driving takes effect January 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The new year will bring a new law to fight distracted driving in Virginia.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved a measure which prohibits anyone from holding a cellphone while driving. But it doesn’t take effect until January 1, 2021.

Now, state officials, including Governor Ralph Northam, are trying to spread the word.

“Last year, believe it or not there were more than 23,000, I repeat that ,23,000 crashes in Virginia that were caused by distracted driving,” Northam said during a virtual event Tuesday morning. “And 120 of those indivduals lost their lives.”

Violations of the new law will carry a fine of $125 for a first offense, and $250 for subsequent violations.

