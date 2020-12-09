Advertisement

Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

Shannon Dalton is wanted or burglary and two counts of grand larceny.
Shannon Dalton is wanted or burglary and two counts of grand larceny.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a robbery that happened in late November.

Deputies responded to a home burglary in the 6000 block of Stewartsville Road November 30. The victim reported numerous items being stolen including firearms, tools, cash and a vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Shannon Elaine Dalton. The sheriff’s office said warrants are out for burglary and two counts of grand larceny. Dalton is considered a fugitive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

