Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a robbery that happened in late November.

Deputies responded to a home burglary in the 6000 block of Stewartsville Road November 30. The victim reported numerous items being stolen including firearms, tools, cash and a vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Shannon Elaine Dalton. The sheriff’s office said warrants are out for burglary and two counts of grand larceny. Dalton is considered a fugitive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.