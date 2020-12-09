Bedford County Public Schools to see security upgrades

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools has received a couple new grant awards.

About $450,000 worth of grants will go toward improving security.

They plan to do things like install badge access systems and improve camera servers.

They also plan to add more cameras to school buildings and buses.

School officials say safety is a top priority for their students.

“We have a budget line that enables us to do some projects each year, but what this was able to do was expand that several times so that we can do much more,” said Mac Duis, chief operations officer.

They plan to begin work on those upgrades as soon as possible.

