Blacksburg offers free holiday parking

Parking meter reads "Happy Holidays Free Parking Today"
Parking meter reads "Happy Holidays Free Parking Today"(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done by supporting local businesses, look no farther than the Town of Blacksburg.

From now through the rest of the holiday season, you can park in metered spots for free.

This is something the town offers each year to make shopping a little bit more accessible.

This year, it started two weeks ahead of schedule because of the pandemic causing the students to leave town earlier than usual.

“For the folks who live here we want to encourage them to get downtown and shop local right in their own backyard and not have any inconvenience or obstacle in the way,” said Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. Executive Director Casey Jenkins. “Free parking is one of the ways in which we do that.”

Parking will be free until students return in mid-January.

