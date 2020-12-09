Clouds early followed by increasing sunshine.

Temperatures start off on the chilly side as a few clouds move through the area. We’ll see lots of sunshine through Friday as temperatures warm close to 60. Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late Saturday or early Sunday. We could even see a few more showers on Monday as a southern system may clip our area.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Winds look to remain breezy at times through the day on Wednesday with gusts 20-30 mph. A dry stretch of weather is expected through the end of the week as temperatures begin warming near/above normal by Thursday. Highs climb into the low to mid 50s today with an overnight low near 36/ We climb into the upper 50s on Thursday.

Gusty winds linger on Wednesday (Grey)

THE WEEKEND

Our next cold front should arrive over the weekend delivering a chance of showers late Saturday into early Sunday. We could see increasing sunshine late Sunday along with the return of the windy and cooler conditions. We’ll have a better idea on the timing of showers as we get closer, but neither day appears to be a washout.

A cold front moves through the region this weekend leading to a few showers. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

As the front hangs out across our region a ripple of energy may try to ride up the front into our area bringing our region another round of showers. Highs on Monday drop back into the upper 40s.