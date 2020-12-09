Advertisement

Colorado Springs police surprise girl with birthday gifts after hers were taken during a car theft

Officers surprised a little girl with birthday gifts after hers were stolen by an auto-theft...
Officers surprised a little girl with birthday gifts after hers were stolen by an auto-theft suspect.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A little girl was put through a traumatic experience when someone stole a car while she was still inside.

The crime happened last week, and thankfully the little girl was found soon after the act was committed.

This happened Friday morning at the Kum & Go at 1021 S. Nevada in Colorado Springs. What we didn’t know at the time, was the little girl’s birthday presents were also in the car and never returned.

Colorado Springs Police shared and overwhelmingly positive update on Tuesday:

We love serving our community in more ways than one! Last week, a vehicle theft took place with a toddler inside in the...

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

At last check-in with police, the suspect or suspects who took the car were still on the run.

