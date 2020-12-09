Conversations about proposed $18 million park continue in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Several residents are speaking out against plans for a multi-use recreational park to the town council.

“There seems to be a disconnect with what you guys want to do versus what to tell people are saying,” said a Christiansburg resident.

Citizens believe now is not the time for the park. Many are opposed to funding it during a pandemic.

“As many of the business owners around here and restaurant owners around here there’s no way we could support that,” said a Christiansburg business owner.

“Trust me I would love to have a huge park I have school-age grandchildren and two dogs I love to death that would enjoy it but we can’t afford it,” said Christiansburg resident Angela.

Citizens believe the council should focus on the town’s existing debt and let them vote on the park.

“Let’s not go into any further debt let’s take care of the first one,” said Christiansburg resident Rose Martin.

“You have the opportunity place this on the ballot and have the people decide,” said Christiansburg resident Christopher Waltz.

The park will sit on these 63 acres of farmland off Peppers Ferry Road. Plans show four full-sized rectangular fields, a dog park, an adult fitness zone, trails and more.

We did speak with the mayor Michael Barber about the park on November 18. He says the park is needed and residents will not see an increase in certain taxes as a result of the park.

“I think the biggest problem people are having about the park is how you all are going about it,” said a Christiansburg resident.

Construction of the park will be paid for by a combination of funds from General Fund, Town reserves, private contributions and sponsorship’s, revenue from the sale of commercial out-parcels on the park property, grants, and bonds.

The Town expects to borrow about $9.3 million to complete the project and is estimated to cost $17,995,000.

Park plans show it will be completed in two phases and construction could begin as soon as March 2021 and end in November 2022.

A website has been created with more information about the park.

