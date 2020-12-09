Five killed in West Virginia house fire; possible sixth victim sought

WILLIAMSBURG, W. Va. (WDBJ) - Five people are confirmed dead and a possible sixth victim is being sought after a house fire Tuesday in West Virginia.

Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police were called to the scene of the fire December 8 on Flynn’s Creek Road near Williamsburg. Fire departments and paramedics responded from several agencies.

Four people were found dead inside the home; another was found outside. Crews are still searching for a possible sixth victim. No names have been released.

The fire, which destroyed the home, is being investigated by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators say they have developed a timeline and sequence of events leading to the deaths. Specific details of the investigation won’t be released until information is confirmed by the State Medical Examiner.

