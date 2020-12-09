Henry County woman wins top lottery prize while looking for pet lizard a snack

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Henry County couple is $200,000 richer thanks in part to their hungry pet lizard, George.

Charlene Goad and her husband went to a nearby store to pick up some worms for the lizard, but the store was out. Before leaving, Goad’s husband decided to buy some lottery tickets.

“He said the green seven just kept popping out at him,” she told Virginia Lottery officials.

Her husband bought four Jewel 7s and she scratched them as he drove, only to discover one was a $200,000 winner.

“I said, ‘It’s not real! I don’t believe it!’” she said.

Goad became the sixth person to win Jewel 7s top prize, which means there are four more $200,000 prizes to be claimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400.

The winning ticket was bought at Fas Mart at 5975 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Goad says she hopes to pay off their mortgage with the winnings. Hopefully George will also earn a wormy feast for his part.

