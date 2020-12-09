Advertisement

Human remains found off Highway 29 in Danville

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating human remains found Tuesday.

A road crew spotted bones in the area of the Danville Expressway and South Main Street, according to Lt. Richard Chivvis.

Police searched a one-mile radius in the woods Tuesday night and found bones that have been verified to be human. The bones were scattered, according to police.

There’s no indication how the remains got there. The bones have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification and cause of death. Police say as part of the investigation, they will compare evidence from this discovery with information they have from local missing persons cases.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Danville PD at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE to submit information.

