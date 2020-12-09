Advertisement

Humble Hustle delivers 150 coats to Roanoke students

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke clothing shop and non-profit, Humble Hustle, is ensuring that kids in need are warm this winter.

Through its annual coat drive, the group collected 157 winter coats for kids of all ages through donations by community members and local organizations.

Wednesday, Humble Hustle passed out the coats to kids at Garden City Elementary School.

“It’s amazing,” said Humble Hustle CEO Xavier Duckett. “I think it really shows that we’re for the community and the community is for us, and we have that relationship, that trust, and that transparency that they know whatever we do, the community is going to stand by us and we’re going to stand by the community.”

This was the fourth year for Humble Hustle’s coat drive.

The group has collected and distributed more than 1,000 coats in four years.

