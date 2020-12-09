Advertisement

Lexington Farmers’ Market to stay out through winter

Customers check out the stalls at the Lexington, Va., Farmers Market.
Customers check out the stalls at the Lexington, Va., Farmers Market.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Farmers’ Market in Lexington is still seeing plenty of business.

They had holiday items in the stands as well as the usual farm products and produce for customers.

In past years, the market has moved indoors by now to avoid the winter weather, but they have remained outdoors this year to make social distancing easier.

”The market has had more sales than they did last year,” said Brian Ross, the Farmers’ Market Manager. “I think people are looking for that opportunity, I say, of not going into a closed environment and to enjoy out here a little bit more. And there’s always a camaraderie that goes with a farmers market.”

There are two more markets in Lexington before Christmas, to be held on Wednesdays.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
Photo of Sarah Jamison, killed in Lynchburg in 1988
Victim’s family unhappy about parole approval for 1988 killer of Lynchburg girl
COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive new-case tests still rising
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Coronavirus generic
More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in VA Wednesday; Governor plans Thursday update

Latest News

Fralin student Forbes
Fralin Student Forbes
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct
Keep the Wreath Red
Keep the Wreath Red
Summit Ridge Bridge
Summit Ridge Bridge
Holiday donation drop off
Holiday Donation Drop-off