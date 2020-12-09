Lexington Farmers’ Market to stay out through winter

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Farmers’ Market in Lexington is still seeing plenty of business.

They had holiday items in the stands as well as the usual farm products and produce for customers.

In past years, the market has moved indoors by now to avoid the winter weather, but they have remained outdoors this year to make social distancing easier.

”The market has had more sales than they did last year,” said Brian Ross, the Farmers’ Market Manager. “I think people are looking for that opportunity, I say, of not going into a closed environment and to enjoy out here a little bit more. And there’s always a camaraderie that goes with a farmers market.”

There are two more markets in Lexington before Christmas, to be held on Wednesdays.

