Man sentenced to prison for killing wife in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man arrested for killing his wife has been sentenced to prison.

Gerard Tompkins faces 28 years in prison and ten more on supervised probation for the murder of Michelle Tompkins.

The sentence was handed down Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

The shooting happened after a fight on Red Hawk Run in May 2020. Police found Michelle Tompkins, 51, in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. She died after being taken to a hospital.

According to a Montgomery County court document, Tompkins called 911, saying he had shot his wife.

A search of the home led to writings from Mrs. Tompkins indicating her husband had been violent with her and had abused alcohol. She also had recorded her husband’s tirades, according to the document, on her cell phone, and her phone was set to record during the time she was shot. However, without a password, investigators say current technology does not allow law enforcement to open it.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Montgomery County court document related to Tompkins case:

